Suspected Enforcers Of Monday Sit-At-Home Order Burn Truck In Enugu

The incident happened on Monday morning.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Jun 06, 2022

Hoodlums have reportedly set ablaze a truck at Beach Junction Nsukka, in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened on Monday morning.

Although there is no information on who might have carried out the arson, it is believed to have been carried out by hoodlums enforcing Monday sit-at-home order.

Some days after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) directed that there would be sit-at-home protests every Monday in South-East states, it made a U-turn and announced its cancellation. However, some hoodlums in the region have been enforcing the exercise despite its ban by the secession group, IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021.

SaharaReporters, reliably gathered that Monday’s incident happened around 5 am.

 

Efforts to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as the spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached as his phone, which indicated that it had been switched off when he was contacted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Five Terrorist Groups Now Competing For Blood Of Innocent Nigerians – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Mother Of APC Senatorial Candidate In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kill Two Passengers, Kidnap 10 In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Terrorists Carried Out Attack On Ondo Catholic Church, Stole Getaway Car — Resident
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Five Terrorist Groups Now Competing For Blood Of Innocent Nigerians – Shehu Sani
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Invade Abuja Estate, Abduct Residents In Early Morning Attack
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Many Worshippers Killed As Terrorists Attack Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Police Confirm Abduction Of Catholic Priest From His Home In Kogi
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Pope Francis Reacts To Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church In Nigeria
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Terrorists Abduct Mother Of APC Senatorial Candidate In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kill Two Passengers, Kidnap 10 In Kwara
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Some Nigerian Soldiers Are Disgruntled, Unmotivated, Greedy –Chief Of Defence Staff, Irabor, Laments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Ondo Church Attack: Nigerian Government Should Stop Pretending Insecurity Has No Solution – Okei-Odumakin
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News National Assembly Shut Down As Workers Begin Strike, Besiege Complex Gate Over Unpaid Entitlements, Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Akeredolu Orders That Flags Should Fly At Half-mast In Ondo For 7 Days To Mourn Church Attack Victims
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Explosives Were Used By Terrorists In Ondo Church Attack – Ex-Information Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad