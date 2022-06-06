Suspected Enforcers Of Monday Sit-At-Home Order Burn Truck In Enugu

Hoodlums have reportedly set ablaze a truck at Beach Junction Nsukka, in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The incident happened on Monday morning.

Although there is no information on who might have carried out the arson, it is believed to have been carried out by hoodlums enforcing Monday sit-at-home order.

Some days after the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) directed that there would be sit-at-home protests every Monday in South-East states, it made a U-turn and announced its cancellation. However, some hoodlums in the region have been enforcing the exercise despite its ban by the secession group, IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in detention since June 2021.

SaharaReporters, reliably gathered that Monday’s incident happened around 5 am.

Efforts to get the police reaction were unsuccessful as the spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe could not be reached as his phone, which indicated that it had been switched off when he was contacted.