‘Henceforth It’ll Be Blood For Blood’, Yoruba Youth Group Vows To Avenge Death Of ‘Brothers, Sisters Massacred In Ondo Church

A group in the South West, The Yoruba Youth Army, has vowed to avenge the death of people from the region including those killed in the massacre that occurred at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday.

The church was attacked by gunmen while Mass was in progress. Many congregants including women and children — were killed in the attack.

One of the priests of the church, Rev. Father Andrew Abayomi had explained that the gunmen operated for about 25 minutes, shooting into the church.

“We were about to round off service. I had even asked people to start leaving, that was how we started hearing gunshots from different angles.



“We hid inside the church but some people had left when the attack happened. We locked ourselves in the church for 20 minutes. When we heard that they had left, we opened the church and rushed victims to the hospital,” he had said.



Reacting, the group said in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters that it was reviewing all accounts of attacks starting from 2011 in the region and would take action soon.



The statement read, “On behalf of all the children of Oduduwa and all who proclaim themselves as Yoruba worldwide, we The Yoruba Youth Army hereby declare as follows; from henceforth it will be a tooth for a tooth, blood for blood, since the Nigerian government has failed in its duty to protect her citizens, we the concerned citizens will take it upon ourselves, protect ourselves and from this very moment avenge the death of our brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers, sons and daughters.



“We are reviewing all accounts of attacks starting from 2011. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. THIS IS OUR FIRST WARNING!!!”