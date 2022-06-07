2023: Oyo Governor, Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate After Deputy’s Defection To APC

Makinde made this announcement on Tuesday during a meeting with some chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the Oke Ogun zone.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has announced Bayo Lawal as his running mate ahead of the 2023 elections
Daily Post gathered that former PDP Chairman in the state, Kunmi Mustapha, his successor, Dayo Ogungbenro and Senator Hosea Agboola were all present during the meeting.

Makinde had dropped his Deputy, Rauf Olaniyan who is from Igboho in the Oorelope local government area in Oke Ogun zone.
The governor and Olaniyan had been at loggerheads since shortly after their election into office in 2019. Olaniyan recently defected from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and has been facing pressure from the PDP to resign from office.
Lawal, who has been picked as running mate to the governor for his second term in office, is a lawyer from Kishi in Irepo local government area of Oke Ogun zone.

