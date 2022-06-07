80-year-old ‘Mama Biafra’ Detained By Secret Police, DSS Currently Battling Heart Infection – Lawyer Cries Out

The lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu, detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has cried out over 80-year-old Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie, popularly known as Mama Biafra, who is reportedly battling a heart infection in the Department of State Services (DSS) custody in Abuja.

As a result of the infection, Mrs. Ejezie is currently facing breathing difficulty, according to Ejiofor.

SaharaReporters learnt that Mrs. Ejezie had been acting as Kanu’s mother since his parents died in 2020 but she was reportedly arrested during Kanu’s court appearance at the Federal High Court, Abuja on May 18.

But in a statement on Tuesday, Ejiofor said he learnt of the octogenarian’s sickness during his routine visit to Kanu at the DSS headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

He therefore called on the international community to prevail on the Nigerian government to release her.

Ejiofor said, “We were reliably informed during this visit, that Mrs. Ukamaka Ejezie, Onyendu’s 80-year old adopted mother, who is still in the captivity of the DSS, is presently down with severe heart infection and could rarely breathe. Hence, we are calling on the world to prevail on the Nigerian Government, to ensure the immediate release of the octogenarian Great grandmother, who committed no offence by merely coming to court in solidarity with her adopted son, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during his last Court appearance.”

Ejiofor also conveyed Kanu’s condolences and sympathy to the Ondo State Government and the families affected by the terrorists attack worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, on Sunday.

“Onyendu was also in a sober mood and commiserated with the family of my late PA (Biggy), while consoling myself and all the families affected by the heinous attack in my home. He urged me never to despair as ChukwuOkike Abiama is always on the throne.

“Also, Onyendu was totally devastated by the news of the attack on the last Sunday worshippers at a Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo state. He condemned these recent and other senseless killings of innocent people and expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of all the victims,” Ejiofor’s statement said.

It added that Kanu “Was deeply impressed with the efforts our youths, particularly UMUCHINEKE, have so far demonstrated in apprehending the criminal gangs reigning havoc on our lands, and he encouraged you all never to relent in your efforts towards defending our territories and total eradication of all forms of crimes and criminalities.

“Furthermore, Onyendu warned those strangers still in our bushes kidnapping our people for ransom, and killing them in the event of non-payment, to stay off our land. Otherwise, our people are charged to resist and frontally confront every criminality being perpetuated in our land. Enough is enough.

“As usual, Onyendu expresses his profound gratitude to you all, UmuChineke for remaining strong in your convictions, unshaken and seemingly resolute.”