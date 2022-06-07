AAC Party Submits Names Of Consensus Candidates For Lagos Positions To Electoral Commission, INEC

Karounwi Jamiu Ayinla and Aderibigbe Ademola Yakub from Badagry, are consensus candidates for the House of Assembly while Olagunro Malik is going for the House of Representatives.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Ahead of the primary elections in Lagos State, the state chapter of the African Action Congress has submitted the names of consensus candidates that will be contesting for elective positions at the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives.
 
The list, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, contained the names of about 41 candidates. It has been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

From the Ifako Ijaiye Constituency, both Oluwaseun Abiodun Dada and Adelani Adebayo Isaac are contesting for elective positions in the State Assembly while Adaraloye Kola Babatunde seeks to go to the House of Representatives.
 
From Kosofe, Ogunlami Opeyemi Benjamin and Akinmoladun Kolawole Mark of Constituencies 1 and 2, seek elective positions in the State House of Assembly and Ishola Rauf Shina is gunning for the House of Representatives.
 
In Oshodi Isolo Constituency, Ashaye Moses Akeem and Oludayo Taiwo Gideon are seeking positions at the State House of Assembly. Meanwhile, Ayinde Olawale Saheed and Olufunmi Ajayi-Constituency want to get into the House of Representatives.
 
Karounwi Jamiu Ayinla and Aderibigbe Ademola Yakub from Badagry, are consensus candidates for the House of Assembly while Olagunro Malik is going for the House of Representatives.
 
Consensus candidates for the House of Assembly from Alimosho Constituency include Godfrey Izuchukwu and Adedeji Ademola while Ogunbayo Kehinde Ayinde is for the House of Representatives.
 
Samson Olanrewaju Sunday and Tomide Netufo, both from the Lagos Island Constituency are consensus candidates for the State Assembly and Olarenwaju Ademola Shekoni is going for the House of Representatives.
 
Afeez Akolade Abubakri and Shamsideen Adedoyin Kasumu, from Ikorodu are consensus candidates for State Assembly and Jegede Kehinde Olatunji is the consensus candidate for the House of Representatives.
 
Other consensus candidates for the State Assembly include Olatunji Kamson-Constituency; Gbeke Adewale Temitope; Samuel Oluwafemi; Olabinjo Oluwole India; Esther Adeola Akanni; Olaide Afuwape; Simeon Ojuolape; Abiodun Ebiwonjumi; Emmanuela Uduak Eseneyen; and Towolawi Oluwatosin Saheed.
 
Also, Adetayo Babatunde Daniel; Kelu Orodu; Mmaduneme Peter Chigozie; and Ishola Shehu Adebayo-Constituency are consensus candidates for the State House of Assembly.
 
Consensus candidates for the House of Representatives from Ikeja, Agege, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki are Oluremi Orunsolu; Kolawole Adenekan; Oyenike Osuolale; Banjo Oluwatobi Isreal; and Ajibuku Akinola Isaiah.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Presidential Primary Delegate Slumps, Dies In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oyo Governor, Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate After Deputy’s Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primaries: Three Aspirants Have Stepped Down For Vice-President — Osinbajo Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics High Court Nullifies Ebonyi PDP Rescheduled Governorship Primaries, Dismisses Ogba's Victory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Owo Church Massacre: Women Gather In Ondo Town, Put A Curse On Killers Of Worshippers
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Over 300 Women Groups Give Buhari Government Four Weeks To Stop Killings In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi Dumps Ruling APC For PDP After Zero Vote At Kebbi Governorship Primary
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 24 Political Thugs In Nasarawa, Create Electoral Offences Desk
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling APC Presidential Primary Delegate Slumps, Dies In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oyo Governor, Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate After Deputy’s Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Henceforth It’ll Be Blood For Blood’, Yoruba Youth Group Vows To Avenge Death Of ‘Brothers, Sisters Massacred In Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primaries: Three Aspirants Have Stepped Down For Vice-President — Osinbajo Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics High Court Nullifies Ebonyi PDP Rescheduled Governorship Primaries, Dismisses Ogba's Victory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad