AAC Party Submits Names Of Consensus Candidates For Lagos Positions To Electoral Commission, INEC

Ahead of the primary elections in Lagos State, the state chapter of the African Action Congress has submitted the names of consensus candidates that will be contesting for elective positions at the State House of Assembly and House of Representatives.



The list, obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, contained the names of about 41 candidates. It has been sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

From the Ifako Ijaiye Constituency, both Oluwaseun Abiodun Dada and Adelani Adebayo Isaac are contesting for elective positions in the State Assembly while Adaraloye Kola Babatunde seeks to go to the House of Representatives.



From Kosofe, Ogunlami Opeyemi Benjamin and Akinmoladun Kolawole Mark of Constituencies 1 and 2, seek elective positions in the State House of Assembly and Ishola Rauf Shina is gunning for the House of Representatives.



In Oshodi Isolo Constituency, Ashaye Moses Akeem and Oludayo Taiwo Gideon are seeking positions at the State House of Assembly. Meanwhile, Ayinde Olawale Saheed and Olufunmi Ajayi-Constituency want to get into the House of Representatives.



Karounwi Jamiu Ayinla and Aderibigbe Ademola Yakub from Badagry, are consensus candidates for the House of Assembly while Olagunro Malik is going for the House of Representatives.



Consensus candidates for the House of Assembly from Alimosho Constituency include Godfrey Izuchukwu and Adedeji Ademola while Ogunbayo Kehinde Ayinde is for the House of Representatives.



Samson Olanrewaju Sunday and Tomide Netufo, both from the Lagos Island Constituency are consensus candidates for the State Assembly and Olarenwaju Ademola Shekoni is going for the House of Representatives.



Afeez Akolade Abubakri and Shamsideen Adedoyin Kasumu, from Ikorodu are consensus candidates for State Assembly and Jegede Kehinde Olatunji is the consensus candidate for the House of Representatives.



Other consensus candidates for the State Assembly include Olatunji Kamson-Constituency; Gbeke Adewale Temitope; Samuel Oluwafemi; Olabinjo Oluwole India; Esther Adeola Akanni; Olaide Afuwape; Simeon Ojuolape; Abiodun Ebiwonjumi; Emmanuela Uduak Eseneyen; and Towolawi Oluwatosin Saheed.



Also, Adetayo Babatunde Daniel; Kelu Orodu; Mmaduneme Peter Chigozie; and Ishola Shehu Adebayo-Constituency are consensus candidates for the State House of Assembly.



Consensus candidates for the House of Representatives from Ikeja, Agege, Lagos Mainland, Eti-Osa and Ibeju-Lekki are Oluremi Orunsolu; Kolawole Adenekan; Oyenike Osuolale; Banjo Oluwatobi Isreal; and Ajibuku Akinola Isaiah.