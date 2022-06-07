APC Chairman Reportedly Commits Suicide In Cell Of Anti-narcotics Agency, NSCDC

The deceased was said to have attempted to kill his son for fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ponyan Ward in the Yagba Council Area of Kogi State, Bunmi Ipinnaiye, has reportedly committed suicide in a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) cell.
 
SaharaReporters gathered on Tuesday evening that Ipinnaiye, who was arrested by officials of the NSCDC for the attempted murder of his son, was found dead in his cell in the morning.

The deceased was said to have attempted to kill his son for fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.
 
He reportedly attacked his son with a machete on their way to the farm and the incident was reported to the NSCDC, which led to his arrest.
 
It was gathered that after his arrest, he did not cooperate with the NSCDC operatives during interrogation and was subsequently thrown into one of their cells.
 
An official of the NSCDC, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said that when the operatives interrogating the suspect returned to his cell to resume the questioning, he was found dead.
 
The officer said that APC ward chairman had used his belt to commit suicide by hanging himself.
 
Efforts to confirm the incident from the Public Relations Officer of the state command of the NSCDC were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.
 
Also, at the time of filing this report, the state police command had yet to make an official statement on the matter.
 
The command's spokesman, SP William Aya could not be reached on his mobile line as it did not connect.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad