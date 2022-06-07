APC Chairman Reportedly Commits Suicide In Cell Of Anti-narcotics Agency, NSCDC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ponyan Ward in the Yagba Council Area of Kogi State, Bunmi Ipinnaiye, has reportedly committed suicide in a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) cell.



SaharaReporters gathered on Tuesday evening that Ipinnaiye, who was arrested by officials of the NSCDC for the attempted murder of his son, was found dead in his cell in the morning.

The deceased was said to have attempted to kill his son for fraternising with some boys who were allegedly involved in social vices.



He reportedly attacked his son with a machete on their way to the farm and the incident was reported to the NSCDC, which led to his arrest.



It was gathered that after his arrest, he did not cooperate with the NSCDC operatives during interrogation and was subsequently thrown into one of their cells.



An official of the NSCDC, who spoke to SaharaReporters on condition of anonymity, said that when the operatives interrogating the suspect returned to his cell to resume the questioning, he was found dead.



The officer said that APC ward chairman had used his belt to commit suicide by hanging himself.



Efforts to confirm the incident from the Public Relations Officer of the state command of the NSCDC were unsuccessful as his phone was switched off.



Also, at the time of filing this report, the state police command had yet to make an official statement on the matter.



The command's spokesman, SP William Aya could not be reached on his mobile line as it did not connect.