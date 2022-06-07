APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’

The cleric made the call during the APC National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church and presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, called for a minute of silence for the victims of Sunday’s terrorist attack on a Catholic church in Owo, Ondo State.


Tunde Bakare

Some gunmen had killed no fewer than 22 congregants and injured at least 19 during an attack on the church during Mass.


Bakare also said he would not toe the line of some aspirants who had stepped down for a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.


“Tonight, I’m no there to step down for anyone, I respect all aspirants and I have wonderful things about them including Asiwaju Bola Tinubu but I am here by the grace of God to step up with the support of the delegates as the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Bakare said.  


A former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole had stepped down for Tinubu.
 
Ibikunle Amosun, Mohammed Badaru and Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Ogun, Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states respectively had stepped down for Tinubu.
Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti governor and Senator Ajayi Boroffice had also stepped down for Tinubu.
 
“I would have run this race on the basis of my track record but haven’t taken cognizance of the history of the APC and the effort of the governors to bring peace in a fragile situation like this that we are looking at South.


“But I have seen a man older than me and who was the first visioner in governance and that man made us have good governance in Lagos state,” Akpabio said.
 
“Therefore, I doff my hat and urge you that as I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”

SaharaReporters, New York

