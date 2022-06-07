APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates

The immediate former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has taken a swipe at fellow presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who allegedly paid delegates for votes.

Amaechi, at the National Convention of the party in Abuja on Tuesday, lamented how politicians spend money to buy the electorate, saying Nigerians should question the sources of wealth of such politicians.

Amaechi said he had contributed to the country’s economy, including as the transportation minister through the building of railways in Nigeria.

“Please delegates, assess us by our contributions, don’t assess us by how much we bring here. Because if it is about how much we bring here, ask all of us what is our source of revenue? What is our source of income? How did we get this income?

“The problem of the Nigerian state is all of us. Nigerian politicians will come here and say to you, and bring out money, four years after, they will repeat the same thing and we will believe them. Don’t vote for me if I lie to you, don’t vote for me if I have not performed. But I have performed, I have,” he said.



Earlier, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole and some other aspirants had stepped down for Tinubu.

Ibikunle Amosun, Mohammed Badaru and Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Ogun, Jigawa and Akwa Ibom states respectively had stepped down for Tinubu.



Kayode Fayemi, the Ekiti governor and Senator Ajayi Boroffice had also stepped down for Tinubu.



“I would have run this race on the basis of my track record but haven’t taken cognizance of the history of the APC and the effort of the governors to bring peace in a fragile situation like this that we are looking at South.



“But I have seen a man older than me and who was the first visioner in governance and that man made us have good governance in Lagos state,” Akpabio had said.



“Therefore, I doff my hat and urge you that as I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”