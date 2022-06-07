APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List

One of the delegates accused the leader of the delegates team from Enugu of manipulating the delegates’ list.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022


Delegates to the ongoing presidential primary from Enugu State have protested against the manipulation of the delegates list a few hours before the voting process.

In a viral video sighted by SaharaReporters on Tuesday, delegates were seen protesting against the alleged manipulation of the delegates list from Enugu State.

One of the delegates and former High Commissioner of Nigeria to India, Major General Chris Eze (retd.), who spoke to journalists, accused the leader of the delegates team from Enugu of manipulating the delegates’ list.

According to Eze, the delegates from Enugu are being cheated. He said the world must see the corruption going on in his state.

According to him, the list they previously had was different from this until they got to the accreditation venue at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, and saw a different list.

He said, “The list of delegates from Enugu, presented by their leader simply named as Ogo is not the authentic list of delegates.

“We are law-abiding people, so we are not going to fight anybody but we want the world to know that the list was manipulated.”

