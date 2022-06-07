APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said Nigeria can become the first black nation to send people to the moon, despite the country’s universities being closed for close to four months.

Osinbajo, one of the presidential aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said this on Tuesday at the national convention of the party at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

“We can build drones, helicopters and planes. Our air force is already manufacturing its own drones and God hoeing us, in two decades we can become the first black nation on earth to send a team of all black men and women as astronauts to the moon,” Osinbajo told delegates at the convention.

Meanwhile, public universities in Nigeria have been closed following a strike action embarked upon by lecturers since February 14, 2022, over the government’s failure to honour agreements it had with the lecturers’ union, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).