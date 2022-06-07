APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, in order to reduce the tension in the South-East region.



The apex Igbo body made the request in a statement issued by the President-General of the organisation, George Obiozor, while conveying its goodwill message to President Muhammadu Buhari over the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

A special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 general election was ongoing at Eagle Square in Abuja at the time the statement was obtained by SaharaReporters.



In its statement, Ohanaeze said Nnamdi Kanu's release will bring to an end all forms of violence or crisis emanating from the South-East zone.



The statement reads, “The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide, Amb. (Prof.) George A. Obiozor, wishes on behalf of the Igbo nation, to convey a goodwill message to Mr. President, Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari GCFR on the occasion of the National Presidential Primaries of his party, holding at Eagle Square, Abuja, on Tuesday 7th June, 2022.



“We pray for a successful APC Presidential Primary Election whose outcome will be in the national interest, unity, peace and progress of Nigeria



“I wish to take the liberty of this message to once again appeal to Mr. President to take serious consideration of the security situation in the South-East Zone and across the country.



“In this regard, there is a compelling necessity for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his group, as we seek a political and peaceful solution to the problem of insecurity in the South East.



“We at Ohanaeze Ndigbo World Wide believe strongly that his release will bring to an end or relative control any form of violence or crises emanating from the South-East zone.”