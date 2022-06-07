Appeal Court Quashes High Court’s Ruling Permitting Statutory Delegates In Party Conventions

Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State in a judgment on a suit by Mas’ud Doguwa, Habibu Sani and Bilyaminu Shinkafi, legislative aides to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had held that statutory delegates could participate in primaries of political parties in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has granted an order of interim injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and three others from executing, enforcing or relying on a court ruling which allowed statutory delegates.
Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court sitting in Kano State in a judgment on a suit by Mas’ud Doguwa, Habibu Sani and Bilyaminu Shinkafi, legislative aides to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, had held that statutory delegates could  participate in primaries of political parties in accordance with the Nigerian constitution.


Others restrained by the injunction delivered by a three-member panel of the Appeal Court are Senator Mas’ud Doguwa, Hon. Habibu Sani and Hon Bilyamimu Shinkafi.
Meawhile, the Court of Appeal’s judgment on Monday was sequel to an ex parte application filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, according to Channels TV.
The Court restricted all the respondents, particularly, Senator Doguwa, Sani and Shinkafi from relying on Justice Liman’s judgment or doing anything inconsistent with the rights of the applicant with respect to organizing/conducting the convention of the APC in any manner the party may deem fit to so doing in accordance with its extant laws pending the determination of the suit seeking a stay of execution of the judgment of June 3.
The panel made up of Justice Simon Tsamani, Justice Stephen Adah and Justice Elfreda Williams-Dawodu, also granted leave to the Adamu to serve the notice of appeal, the record of appeal, and all other processes on the 6 respondents.
The panel adjourned the hearing of the application to June 9.

Saharareporters, new York

