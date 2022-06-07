Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo

During the Pentecost Service on Sunday, the terrorists had invaded the church killing scores of worshippers, while several others were injured.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 07, 2022

The St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, is set to conduct a mass burial for victims of the terrorists’ attack on the church on Sunday.
During the Pentecost Service on Sunday, the terrorists had invaded the church killing scores of worshippers, while several others were injured.


One of the videos of the incident obtained by SaharaReporters showed that children were also killed in the attack. 
The attack had drawn sympathy from different sections of the society both in Nigeria and abroad with many urging security apparatus in the country to be active in the protection of lives and property.
On Monday, the church noted that it was ready to conduct a mass burial of the victims but promised to release the corpses to families that wanted to claim them.
The catechist of the church, Donatus Awololo, said the victims were rushed to different hospitals including the Federal Medical Centre Owo, St Louis Catholic Hospital, and some private hospitals.
He was grateful to God that he too survived the attack.
Meanwhile, a source in the area informed SaharaReporters that there was palpable fear in the community as parents refused to release their children/ward to go to school. He said by next week, academic activities might resume in the area.
The source, who lost a relation to the attack, said church activities had also been put on hold for now, particularly as the attackers targeted a big cathedral in the area.

 
