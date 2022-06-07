Court Sentences Lagos Teacher To Life Imprisonment For Impregnating 14-year-old Pupil

by saharareporters, new york Jun 07, 2022

A school teacher, Joseph Ibanga, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, for defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old female pupil in Lagos State.
The prosecution team comprising of Olusola Soneye, Olufunke Adegoke, and Abimbola Abolade said the defendant committed the offence between January and March 2019 at No.12, Iresi Street, Orile-Agege, Lagos.


According to them, the defendant, Ibanga was a lesson teacher, who taught the survivor at home because she could not be in school “for a long time due to slow learning.”
The prosecution said the defendant raped the minor where she lived with her aunt whenever he went to teach her; she later conceived and had a baby.
Delivering judgment in the matter, Justice Abiola Soladoye said the prosecution proved the charge of defilement against the convict.
The offence is said to be punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment for offenders.
The judge said, “The survivor was a minor and her consent is immaterial. The evidence before the court showed that the defendant had sex with the victim in her home and in the defendant’s own matrimonial home. She subsequently became pregnant and had a baby.
“The medical report corroborated the evidence against the defendant. The defendant is responsible for the act and there is evidence before the court to prove same.
“The survivor identified the defendant as her lesson teacher and the person who had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.
“The defendant is very ungrateful and wicked, ravished the student with impunity and taught her nonsense. Ibanga has brought ridicule to the teaching profession and this punishment will serve as a lesson to him and warning to others.
“The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged based on the avalanche of evidence against him, and he is sentenced to life imprisonment.”

 
