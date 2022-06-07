I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade

In May 2021, the governors of the Southern region, in a meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State and a presidential aspirant of the ruling All Progressives Congress says he intentionally didn’t sign the anti-open grazing law like other Southern states.
 
In May 2021, the governors of the Southern region, in a meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot.

Governor Ben Ayade

The decision of the governors stirred mixed reactions as some Nigerians commended them for the initiative, while some disagreed, including Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF).
 
Speaking on Tuesday at the ongoing special convention of the party in Abuja, where delegates are to elect the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 poll, Ayade said he took the decision not to sign the bill into law so as not to offend the trade of herdsmen.
 
He said, “We must realise that I’m the governor of Cross River State who refused to sign the anti-grazing law because I thought it was offending the trade of herdsmen.
 
“I’m one governor who believed that this country can only be united if we address the challenges of our security system. The most critical aspect is education and agriculture.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Five-Storey Building On University Campus Collapses In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad