I Warned Tinubu That He Was Playing ‘Dangerous Game’ With Buhari — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has again recalled that he advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader and a presidential aspirant of the party, Bola Tinubu, against supporting President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Daily Trust, Adebanjo stated this while reacting to the several comments that trailed Tinubu's speech in Ogun State last Thursday where the APC national leader proudly said he was the mastermind of Buhari's victory in 2015.

Ayo Adebanjo

Adebanjo narrated how he told Tinubu a long time ago that Buhari could not be trusted when he was branding him as the best to be the president of Nigeria.

He stated that everything he said about Buhari had come to pass even though they said he (Adebanjo) was saying rubbish then.

Adebanjo, who has been a fierce critic of Buhari and Tinubu in recent times, said he would not make much comment until they (those in APC) finally ditched themselves.

“I can’t say more than this. I don’t want to be involved in these small boys’ game when I have told them. I warned him, I warned the whole nation not to vote for Buhari. I warned Tinubu that he is playing a dangerous game.

“Those who doubted me said the old man was just talking rubbish. I said, ‘Okay let’s wait and see.’ I won’t talk more until they finally ditch themselves out. By the time they finally ditch themselves, that’s when I will comment.

“This is not the time for me to say he should leave the party, I told him that a long time ago. You should refer to what people have said and what I particularly have told him.”

SaharaReporters had reported the various infightings in the APC ahead of the ongoing presidential primary and how the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, had attempted to force Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate of ruling APC for 2023 elections.

His declaration had however met denials from the presidency, the National Working Committee of the party and the APC governors.