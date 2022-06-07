If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention

Former Abia State Governor and a presidential aspirant of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the next Nigerian president should be a candidate from the Southeast region for the sake of national unity and justice.



Mr Ogbonnaya said this while addressing delegates at the APC Special Convention in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogbonnaya Onu

He urged the leadership of APC to uphold the motto of the party by giving an aspirant from the Southeast the presidential ticket ahead of the 2023 general election.



He said, “The motto of APC is justice. You have peace and unity. We must uphold that motto because wherever you have justice, you will have peace. When you have peace, you will have prosperity.



"Naturally it should be somebody from the South East that should replace Buhari. This would bring stability to our nation."



He justified his demand by stating that other regions such as South-South and Southwest have produced a President and a Vice President for the country in the past.

