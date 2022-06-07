Indian Authorities Ask Nigerian Woman To Pay N3million Before Permits To Leave Country With Four Children

Chioma, in her plea filed through her advocate, Selvin Raja, says the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration and the FRRO Bangalore levied a total of Rs. 4,34,000 (about N3million) for the permits allowing her to exit India with the children, Web India 123 reports.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

A Nigerian woman, Chioma Monica Austin Ogueri, has petitioned the Indian Supreme Court to set aside levies imposed on her by Indian authorities for issuing of exit permits to her four children.
Chioma, in her plea filed through her advocate, Selvin Raja, says the Ministry of Home Affairs, Bureau of Immigration and the FRRO Bangalore levied a total of Rs. 4,34,000 (about N3million) for the permits allowing her to exit India with the children, Web India 123 reports.


All four children are below age 12 and were born in India.
A part of the document reads, "The petitioner is a Nigerian national who came to India on a valid Student Entry Visa. While in India, the petitioner started to pursue a degree in nursing from Banaswadi College of Nursing, Bangalore, which is ongoing at present.
”The petitioner gave birth to 4 children in India, who are all below 12 years of age, at present. It is important to note that all the children were issued a birth certificate by the relevant municipal authority and were issued passports by the Nigerian Embassy, New Delhi.”
On February 13, 2022, the petitioner was granted an Exit Permit on her application. On March 08, 2022, the petitioner applied for Exit Permits for her three children.
The petitioner applied the Exit Permit for her youngest child, who is 7 months old on March 24.
As per the petition, section 2 of India's Registration of Foreigners Order, 1957, says the provisions of the Registration of Foreigners Act, 1939, shall not apply to children below 16 years.
The regulations applicable to foreigners in India as prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs on its website clearly say that children below the age of 12 years are exempted from the requirement of registration.
The petition thus highlighted that "it is clear from the above order and the regulations that the children in question here, who are all below 12 years, cannot be subjected to a fine for the issue of exit permit since they were never registered at the first place for being exempted."
"Hence, in the absence and exemption of registration, there is no question of any actual fees and/or penalty fees.
"Thus, the exit permits are liable to be released in favour of the petitioner's 4 children on an immediate basis enabling them to leave India with their mother," the petition said.
But on Monday, the Indian Supreme Court, refused to entertain Chioma's plea. The vacation bench of Justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose asked the petitioner Chioma Monica Austin Ogueri to approach the concerned High Court with her grievances.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

International Two-year-old Boy Shoots Dad Dead In US, Mum Charged To Court
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International U.S. To Seize 2 Luxury Aircraft Of Former Chelsea Football Club Owner, Abramovich
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International Details Of Buhari’s Trip To The UN Revealed, He Is To Speak On Global Security
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International Buhari’s Liaison Officer, Nura Rimi, Sent On Diplomatic Posting To UAE
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International US Air Strike Targets ‘Jihadi John’ In Syria
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Elections Rwandan President Fires Back At Critics
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Kill Three Kidnappers Operating On Benin-Asaba Expressway In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 80-year-old ‘Mama Biafra’ Detained By Secret Police, DSS Currently Battling Heart Infection – Lawyer Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections BREAKING: Commotion As Police Tear-gas Tinubu’s Supporters, Journalists At Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Commercial Motorbike Riders Block Road In Lagos Community, Protest Against Ban, Seizure Of Motorcycles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerians In UK Condemn Ondo Church Massacre, Call For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of The Killers
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Ondo Government Confirms 22 Killed, 19 Injured, 66 Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two Farmers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Should Not Witness Such Bloodshed Again – Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Ondo State Church Killings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Lagos Teacher To Life Imprisonment For Impregnating 14-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad