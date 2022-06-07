Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue

Delegates from Lagos State on Tuesday booed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on their arrival at the Eagle Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.

Amaechi who arrived at the venue before Osinbajo was seen greeting and acknowledging cheers from the delegates who were already seated at the venue.

But soon, he got more than what he bargained for when delegates from Lagos State started booing him.



The Vice President was also given the same treatment when he was about to make his way to greet the delegates, forcing him to rather move toward the pavilions dedicated to delegates from Sokoto, Plateau, Ogun states and the FCT.

Many supporters of former Lagos governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Bola Tinubu, have described Osinbajo as a betrayer for also contesting for the presidential ticket of the APC.

Osinbajo was the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was the governor of the state.

Tinubu has also claimed that he nominated Osinbajo to Buhari as running mate ahead of the 2015 presidential election, which brought in the APC and Buhari as President.