Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue

Many supporters of former Lagos governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Bola Tinubu, have described Osinbajo as a betrayer

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Delegates from Lagos State on Tuesday booed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on their arrival at the Eagle Square, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention.
Amaechi who arrived at the venue before Osinbajo was seen greeting and acknowledging cheers from the delegates who were already seated at the venue.

But soon, he got more than what he bargained for when delegates from Lagos State started booing him.
 
The Vice President was also given the same treatment when he was about to make his way to greet the delegates, forcing him to rather move toward the pavilions dedicated to delegates from Sokoto, Plateau, Ogun states and the FCT.
Many supporters of former Lagos governor and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Bola Tinubu, have described Osinbajo as a betrayer for also contesting for the presidential ticket of the APC.
Osinbajo was the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Lagos between 1999 and 2007 when Tinubu was the governor of the state.
Tinubu has also claimed that he nominated Osinbajo to Buhari as running mate ahead of the 2015 presidential election, which brought in the APC and Buhari as President.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Five-Storey Building On University Campus Collapses In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad