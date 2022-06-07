N71million Fraud: Court Jails 73-year-old Lagos Resident For 24 Years

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), arraigned Abomeli, before Justice Mojisola Dada on a nine-count charge bordering on issuance of dud cheques, obtaining by false pretence and stealing to the sum of N71million.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 07, 2022

The Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State capital has sentenced a 73-year-old man identified as Anthony Abomeli, to 24 years imprisonment over N71million fraud.
It was learnt that 73-year-old Abomeli was accused of defrauding an oil and gas company, Nepal Oil and Gas Services Limited, in a business deal that involved the sale of land in a commercial city of Onitsha, Anambra State.
According to the EFCC, investigation revealed that at the time the defendant was selling the land to the petitioner, the land had already been sold to someone else not mentioned by the commission.
On Friday June 3, 2022, the presiding judge, Justice Dada found the defendant guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 24 years in prison.

 
