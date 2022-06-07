Nigeria Should Not Witness Such Bloodshed Again – Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Ondo State Church Killings

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the horrifying killing of over 40 Christian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists.

Adeboye in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the attack, saying every soul counts before God.



He said, "My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack. I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.

"Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness.I pray that God comforts the loved ones of the departed, and the people of Ondo at large.”

"May we never have cause to send such greetings again. And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again," he prayed.

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed that the gunmen who attacked the Catholic church in Owo escaped from the scene of the incident using a stolen car.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, had said preliminary investigation by the police showed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while others took different positions around the church before firing shots.

“The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives,” the statement had read.