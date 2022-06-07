Nigeria Should Not Witness Such Bloodshed Again – Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Ondo State Church Killings

Adeboye in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the attack, saying every soul counts before God.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has reacted to the horrifying killing of over 40 Christian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists.
Adeboye in a post on his verified Facebook page on Tuesday, expressed sadness over the attack, saying every soul counts before God.


He said, "My heart goes out to everyone who has suffered from this gruesome attack. I am unable to grasp the evil that motivates one human being to deliberately take the life of another.
"Every soul counts before God, and I know that He is greatly displeased with this wickedness.I pray that God comforts the loved ones of the departed, and the people of Ondo at large.”
"May we never have cause to send such greetings again. And may Nigeria never know such bloodshed again," he prayed.
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) confirmed that the gunmen who attacked the Catholic church in Owo escaped from the scene of the incident using a stolen car.
Olumuyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, had said preliminary investigation by the police showed that some of the gunmen disguised as congregants, while others took different positions around the church before firing shots.
“The gunmen, from preliminary investigations, invaded the church with arms and materials suspected to be explosives,” the statement had read.

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Kill Three Kidnappers Operating On Benin-Asaba Expressway In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections BREAKING: Commotion As Police Tear-gas Tinubu’s Supporters, Journalists At Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerians In UK Condemn Ondo Church Massacre, Call For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of The Killers
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Ondo Government Confirms 22 Killed, 19 Injured, 66 Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Nigerian Police Kill Three Kidnappers Operating On Benin-Asaba Expressway In Delta
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News 80-year-old ‘Mama Biafra’ Detained By Secret Police, DSS Currently Battling Heart Infection – Lawyer Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections BREAKING: Commotion As Police Tear-gas Tinubu’s Supporters, Journalists At Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Commercial Motorbike Riders Block Road In Lagos Community, Protest Against Ban, Seizure Of Motorcycles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerians In UK Condemn Ondo Church Massacre, Call For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of The Killers
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Ondo Government Confirms 22 Killed, 19 Injured, 66 Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two Farmers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Lagos Teacher To Life Imprisonment For Impregnating 14-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Indian Authorities Ask Nigerian Woman To Pay N3million Before Permits To Leave Country With Four Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad