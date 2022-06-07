Nigerian Online Comedienne, Madam Social, Is Dead

A popular social media comedienne, known as Madam Social, has died.



The demise of the Anambra-born skit maker was announced on Tuesday on her Instagram page.

Sharing a picture of the deceased, the post read, “She can’t be gone! How do I witness that laughter of yours? Oh my God. Obi’m! Madam Social ka Emesi.”



Her picture was also shared on her Instagram story with the inscription, “RIP”.



In an Instagram live video on her page earlier on Tuesday, the speaker revealed that Madam Social had been sick for some weeks and was unable to talk.



The video was captioned, “Please pray for Madam Social.”



Following her demise, social users, celebrities and her fans have mourned the deceased.



Businessman Obi Cubana wrote, “Wow! Such a sad one! Goodnight mama!”



Actor and singer, David Jones David, wrote, “Oh my God. Why now? I just got to know about her two days ago. This is so sad. RIP mama.”



Other fans also mourned the aged skit maker, noting that she would be greatly missed.