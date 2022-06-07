Nigerian Police Kill Kidnap Kingpin In Anambra, Arrest Native Doctor, Four Others

The kidnap kingpin was said to be a former member of a vigilante group who decamped and joined armed kidnappers terrorizing the state.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 07, 2022

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Anambra State Command, have killed a leader of a kidnapping gang, arrested a native doctor and four others in Oba area in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.
An eyewitness who preferred to hide his identity said the criminals stormed the area in a Sport Utility Vehicle, and abducted their victims but on their way to escape with the victims, they were interrupted by policemen at the Roundabout.
The eyewitness said that the kidnappers entered the town through Nanka road and headed towards Ekwulobia before they were intercepted by security operatives.
The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday at the State Command, Awka, said that following intelligent information made available to the police, detectives of the command tracked the rest of the kidnappers to their location in Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, where they rescued a victim and one Emeka suspected to be complicit in the crime.
Emeka who confessed to the crime led the detectives to the gangsters’ hideout in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area where they engaged the police in a shootout and the leader identified as Chinedu Ajogu was gunned down while five others including a native doctor suspected to be their medicine man were arrested.
DSP Ikenga said, “Based on intelligence gathered which indicate the location of a kidnap victim in Neni in Anaocha Local Government Area, Police Operatives working with the vigilante stormed the location, on Sunday 5 June, 2022, rescued the victim and arrested one Emeka who was suspected of complicity in the crime.
“Upon interrogation, he confessed to the crime and led detectives to the hideout of his gang in Oba in Idemili South Local Government Area where detectives engaged the gangsters in a shootout.
“The gang leader, one Chinedu Ajogu, a.k.a Sampolo was gunned down and five others including their native doctor were arrested for interrogation and prosecution.
“The following items were recovered from the hoodlums: one SMG Rifle, one Beretta Pistol, two locally made RevolverPistols, one Dagger, one Biafra Flag, two pairs of ESN uniform, two berets, two web belts, assorted charms and one Acura SUV snatched from a Reverend Father in Awgbu on May 31, 2022.
“Suspects arrested are being

saharareporters, new york

