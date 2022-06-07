Nigerian Police Kill Three Kidnappers Operating On Benin-Asaba Expressway In Delta

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command have killed three suspected kidnappers terrorising the state around Umunede area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident happened at around 12.35pm on Monday when the Command’s Rapid Response Squad, on an undercover anti-crime patrol along the Asaba-Benin Expressway, suddenly saw the suspected kidnappers numbering about five, emerging from the bush.

The suspects who attempted to rob the undercover operatives’ space bus and kidnap its occupants shot at them, not knowing who the officers were. This prompted the officers into action and they engaged the hoodlums, during which, three of them were wounded but died in the hospital, while the other two escaped.

DSP Edafe said police recovered one fabricated revolver pistol, six 7.62mm live ammunition and four used 7.62mm ammunition.

The police spokesperson said, “On June 5, 2022, around 12.35pm, operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad, while on an undercover anti-crime patrol along the Asaba/Benin Expressway, some armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five, suddenly emerged from the bush at Umunede axis.

“The hoodlums fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants, but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

“The team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire. The hoodlums, on realising that their potential victims were policemen, ran into the bush.

“The team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded.

“The injured hoodlums were taken to a hospital, but died while receiving treatment.”

The PPRO said that a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.