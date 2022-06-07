Nigerian Police Kill Three Kidnappers Operating On Benin-Asaba Expressway In Delta

The suspects who attempted to rob the undercover operatives’ space bus and kidnap its occupants shot at them, not knowing who the officers were.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State Command have killed three suspected kidnappers terrorising the state around Umunede area.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, said the incident happened at around 12.35pm on Monday when the Command’s Rapid Response Squad, on an undercover anti-crime patrol along the Asaba-Benin Expressway, suddenly saw the suspected kidnappers numbering about five, emerging from the bush.

The suspects who attempted to rob the undercover operatives’ space bus and kidnap its occupants shot at them, not knowing who the officers were. This prompted the officers into action and they engaged the hoodlums, during which, three of them were wounded but died in the hospital, while the other two escaped.

DSP Edafe said police recovered one fabricated revolver pistol, six 7.62mm live ammunition and four used 7.62mm ammunition.

The police spokesperson said, “On June 5, 2022, around 12.35pm, operatives of the command’s Rapid Response Squad, while on an undercover anti-crime patrol along the Asaba/Benin Expressway, some armed hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers numbering about five, suddenly emerged from the bush at Umunede axis.

“The hoodlums fired gunshots at the space bus in an attempt to rob and possibly kidnap the occupants, but unknown to them that the occupants were undercover police operatives.

“The team smartly disembarked from the vehicle and returned fire. The hoodlums, on realising that their potential victims were policemen, ran into the bush.

“The team went into a fierce gun duel with the hoodlums during which three members of the gang were fatally wounded.

“The injured hoodlums were taken to a hospital, but died while receiving treatment.”

The PPRO said that a manhunt for the fleeing members of the gang was ongoing.   

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption APC Primary: Anti-graft Agencies EFCC, ICPC Probe Allegations Of Money Laundering, ‘Dollar Bribes’ For Delegates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Mahdi Shehu Bitten By Snake At Police Headquarters In Abuja, Life In Danger, Says Family
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police Police Arrest Sex Worker Over Client’s Death In Rivers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
#EndSARS DSS Detains Osun #EndSARS Coordinator, Adebisi
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: 19 Suspected Armed Robbers, Kidnappers Escape From Police Custody In Calabar
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Police We Have Rescued 80 Katsina Students Abducted In Fresh Attack, Police Claim
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 80-year-old ‘Mama Biafra’ Detained By Secret Police, DSS Currently Battling Heart Infection – Lawyer Cries Out
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections BREAKING: Commotion As Police Tear-gas Tinubu’s Supporters, Journalists At Venue Of Ruling APC Presidential Primary
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Commercial Motorbike Riders Block Road In Lagos Community, Protest Against Ban, Seizure Of Motorcycles
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerians In UK Condemn Ondo Church Massacre, Call For Immediate Arrest, Prosecution Of The Killers
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Ondo Government Confirms 22 Killed, 19 Injured, 66 Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church
0 Comments
50 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two Farmers
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigeria Should Not Witness Such Bloodshed Again – Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Ondo State Church Killings
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Lagos Teacher To Life Imprisonment For Impregnating 14-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Indian Authorities Ask Nigerian Woman To Pay N3million Before Permits To Leave Country With Four Children
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad