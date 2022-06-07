Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Demands Release Of His Workers One Year After Military Invasion Of House

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has reinstated the demand for the release of his three domestic staff arrested on June 6, 2021 when security operatives invaded his house in Oraifite, Anambra State.

Ejiofor, who insisted that his chief driver and two of his domestic staff who were arrested during the invasion have committed no crime known the law, described the security operatives as “murderers in security uniforms” whose attack on his ancestral home were “aided by two native doctors whose bodies were dotted with charms.”

Ifeanyi Ejiofor

On June 6, 2021, a combined team of security operatives, including soldiers, police, State Security Services (SSS) and Civil Defence operatives allegedly invaded Ejiofor’s house in Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Ejiofor had described the incident as “Black Sunday.”

Ejiofor had said that the security operatives jumped through his fence and laid siege to his house from about 2:30am until past 3:30am, during which time they fired sporadically in different directions and aggressively used live ammunition on his domestic staff.

According to him, his chief driver, Felix Okonkwo, and two other domestic staff, Lawrence Ugochukwu and Ikenna Chibuike, were taken away and are still in the custody of security operatives till date. He therefore demanded that they be released as they have not committed any crime to warrant their detention.

“I want to seize this opportunity to once again publicly appeal to the relevant security agency illegally detaining my wards namely, Felix Okonkwo, Ikenna Chibuike and Okafor Ugochukwu, to immediately release them because they have committed no offence known to the law.

“You can no longer continue to hide the facts of their being detained in your custody because you are aware that I am now aware.

“My elder brother, Joel Ejiofor, who was earlier abducted by the invading marauders, was later pushed out of one of their Hilux vans at Ojoto en route Awka, Anambra State, but not after he had clearly identified the uniforms of the security formations of these marauders.

“Joel Ejiofor was presumably pushed out of their vehicle in Ojoto to avoid him witnessing the setting ablaze of Biggy’s corpse along with my vehicle,” the legal practitioner said in a statement.

Ejiofor who said that his personal assistant, Samuel Okoro, was “gruesomely murdered” during the invasion said, “At the ungodly hours of the Black Sunday morning, specifically at about 2:30 am, exactly one-year ago, there was another bloody invasion of my family house at Oraifite by a joint security team, made up of heavily armed soldiers, men of the Nigeria Police Force, the operatives of the Department of State Services and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“These violent assaults are clearly captured in the attached CCTV footage to refresh the minds of the world and to recall the carnage committed in my peaceful ancestral home.

“These bloodsucking security operatives stormed my home with about 15 Hilux vans and conspicuously aided by two native doctors whose bodies were dotted with charms.

“These monsters invaded my peaceful abode, undeniably, with the sole intention of killing me at all cost and by any means available to them. The bloody operation was effectively bankrolled and superintendent by those who had hitherto made their identities known to the world.

“However, Chukwuokike Abiama was in control, as he has always been. And when they could not gain access to me, they gruesomely hacked Samuel Okoro (aka Biggy) to death right inside my compound and whisked away his corpse after dumping it inside the boot of my Camry car.

“They drove my car to a town called Neni in Aniocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, where the soulless beings set both the corpse of Biggy and the car ablaze.”