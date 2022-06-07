Ondo Government Confirms 22 Killed, 19 Injured, 66 Survived Terrorist Attack On Catholic Church

The Ondo State government has stated that the total number of people killed during the Sunday terrorist attack at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town is 22.

According to the state government, a total of 88 worshippers were affected by the attack on the church.

It added that 66 worshippers survived the raid by the terrorists.

Leadership reports that Dr Banji Ajaka, the state health commissioner, disclosed that 18 people were on admission at the Federal Medical Centre and St. Louis Hospital, all in Owo town.

Ajaka further stated that about seven people were treated as outpatients at St. Louis Hospital, while four other victims had been treated and discharged successfully.

He said, "The total involved as of today (Tuesday) is 88. And the breakdown is this; out of the 88, we have confirmed 22 dead.



“So, there were about 7 people treated on an outpatient basis at St. Louis Hospital. There are 19 on admission at the same hospital.



"The dastardly act left so many dead and others injured. We have relocated to the Owo since that day and the governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is coordinating us here. We are here to ensure that we track everybody involved



"Presently, 66 worshippers survived the attack. This morning, a three-year-old child was admitted as a result of the blast. The baby was still in shock due to the sound of the explosion.



“We thank the state governor and other stakeholders for their support since the beginning of this incident. This is a very sad situation for us in Ondo State. The people of the state responded by donating blood for the victims to save their lives. The Country Representative of the World Health Organisation is also on the ground to render assistance," he added.

SaharaReporters had reported that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu condemned the violent attack on the Catholic Church, describing it as a “vile and satanic attack” on armless worshippers.

The governor promised that his government would “hunt down” the terrorists and “make them pay”.



