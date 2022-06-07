Owo Church Massacre: Women Gather In Ondo Town, Put A Curse On Killers Of Worshippers

They gathered in the middle of the town and formed a circle around some items as they sought the face of the gods to visit the terrorists with justice.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022


A group of women in Ondo State, Tuesday, gathered at Owo town to put a curse on the perpetrators of Sunday’s massacre of congregants at St. Francis Catholic Church.

The women said they were invoking the ancestral spirit of the land to rise and fight against the killers and avenge the death of the victims.

One of the women, according to BBC Pidgin, said, "Our ancestors will answer our prayers and those people will regret ever coming to Owo."

The women whose number could not be ascertained as they were many, were with cutlasses, leaves and some herbal concoctions.

They gathered in the middle of the town and formed a circle around some items as they sought the face of the gods to visit the terrorists with justice.

A group of terrorists on Sunday attacked the church, killing no fewer than 22 persons and injuring at least 19 others.

The attack, which remains one of the deadliest violent incidents to have occurred in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, has been condemned across the country and in the diaspora.

No arrest has been made even though the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the state government will “hunt down” the killers and “make them pay”.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Presidential Primary Delegate Slumps, Dies In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Party Submits Names Of Consensus Candidates For Lagos Positions To Electoral Commission, INEC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oyo Governor, Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate After Deputy’s Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Henceforth It’ll Be Blood For Blood’, Yoruba Youth Group Vows To Avenge Death Of ‘Brothers, Sisters Massacred In Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primaries: Three Aspirants Have Stepped Down For Vice-President — Osinbajo Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Vote-buying: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Operatives Arrive APC Presidential Primary Venue To Monitor Delegates, Take Strategic Positions
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Presidential Primary Delegate Slumps, Dies In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics AAC Party Submits Names Of Consensus Candidates For Lagos Positions To Electoral Commission, INEC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Oyo Governor, Makinde Announces Bayo Lawal As Running Mate After Deputy’s Defection To APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity ‘Henceforth It’ll Be Blood For Blood’, Yoruba Youth Group Vows To Avenge Death Of ‘Brothers, Sisters Massacred In Ondo Church
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primaries: Three Aspirants Have Stepped Down For Vice-President — Osinbajo Campaign Organisation
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics High Court Nullifies Ebonyi PDP Rescheduled Governorship Primaries, Dismisses Ogba's Victory
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Over 300 Women Groups Give Buhari Government Four Weeks To Stop Killings In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi Dumps Ruling APC For PDP After Zero Vote At Kebbi Governorship Primary
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Arrest 24 Political Thugs In Nasarawa, Create Electoral Offences Desk
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Politics APC Convention: Enugu Delegates Protest Against Alleged Manipulation Of List
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad