Owo Church Massacre: Women Gather In Ondo Town, Put A Curse On Killers Of Worshippers



A group of women in Ondo State, Tuesday, gathered at Owo town to put a curse on the perpetrators of Sunday’s massacre of congregants at St. Francis Catholic Church.

The women said they were invoking the ancestral spirit of the land to rise and fight against the killers and avenge the death of the victims.

One of the women, according to BBC Pidgin, said, "Our ancestors will answer our prayers and those people will regret ever coming to Owo."

The women whose number could not be ascertained as they were many, were with cutlasses, leaves and some herbal concoctions.

They gathered in the middle of the town and formed a circle around some items as they sought the face of the gods to visit the terrorists with justice.

A group of terrorists on Sunday attacked the church, killing no fewer than 22 persons and injuring at least 19 others.

The attack, which remains one of the deadliest violent incidents to have occurred in Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, has been condemned across the country and in the diaspora.

No arrest has been made even though the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has vowed that the state government will “hunt down” the killers and “make them pay”.