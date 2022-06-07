Owo Killings: We Expect Army, Police, Amotekun To Collaborate, Guard Other Parts Of Ondo State – Youth Representative, Fasipe

Ondo State Youths ambassador and brand influencer, Oluyemi Fasipe, more commonly Yemie Fash, has reacted to the gruesome killing of worshippers at the St.Francis Catholic Church in the Owo local government area of the state.

While condemning the attack, Fasipe said concerted efforts must be made to guard against the reoccurrence of the unfortunate incident in any other area of the state, particularly in Akure, the state capital.



In a statement on Monday, Fasipe urged the state government, security agencies and Amotekun to collaborate and double their efforts in the area of intelligence gathering to ensure the arrest of the attackers and nip in the bud likely attacks on other areas in the state.

Yemie Fash further stated that he and other like minds had embarked on an “aggressive solicitation for blood donation for the injured and maimed victims of the Owo attack.”

He added that the blood donation drive had been yielding the desired result as dozens of blood pants had so far been donated while a lot more youths were still willing to make blood donations for the victims.

The statement reads, "Unprecedented killing of innocent worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic, Owo on Sunday is ungodly, most wicked and condemnable. This satanic incident got me very saddened given the number of lives that have been lost in addition to several persons that have also been injured and maimed.

"While we are still mourning this sad incident, it is important to take note that the same terrorists that perpetrated the massacre at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo may make the Alagbaka area of Akure their next target.

"It is therefore very important that I call on the Ondo State government, security agencies and Amotekun to collaborate and double their efforts in the area of intelligence gathering; not only to ensure the prompt arrest of the perpetrators of Owo massacre but to equally ensure that no such dastard killing is ever allowed to happen in our dear Sunshine State again.”

Yemie Fash expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of Owo victims, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Jude Arogundade, and the people of Owo kingdom.