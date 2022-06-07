Ruling APC Presidential Primary Delegate Slumps, Dies In Abuja

A delegate at the presidential primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from Jigawa State, Isah Baba-Buji, has slumped and died.



Baba-Buji reportedly died on Tuesday while taking his breakfast in Abuja.

The APC spokesperson in Jigawa, Bashir Kundu, confirmed the incident to journalists.



He said the official was pronounced dead while taking his breakfast and preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.



Kundu said Baba-Buji’s body was being prepared to be conveyed back to Jigawa State for burial rites.



The deceased was the APC vice chairman for Jigawa Southwest.



A special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 general election is ongoing at Eagle Square in Abuja.



The run-up to the special convention, which is billed to run till Wednesday, had been marred by intrigues over the zoning of the presidential ticket and consensus candidacy.