SDP Presidential Screening Report Advises Female Aspirants, Okunnu-Lamidi, Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, To Withdraw From Race, Says They Are Not Presidential Materials

The presidential screening committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) cleared two aspirants but advised them to vie for other positions.

The reports of the presidential aspirants, Khadijah Mobolanle Okunnu-Lamidi and Cesnabmihilo Dorathy Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, as described by the screening committee said though they were cleared, they were not presidential materials.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi is a media entrepreneur and daughter of a former Federal Commissioner for Works and Housing, the late Lateef Olufemi Okunnu, SAN.

Nuhu-Aken’Ovia is a linguist and feminist who began working for women’s, youth and LGBTI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) rights in the mid-1990s.

According to a document obtained by SaharaReporters, Okunnu-Lamidi was born in 1983 and has a West African Senior School Certificate Examination and a Bachelor of Arts degree.

The committee in the document described her as having “confidence” and “high communication skills”. It also described her being charismatic and articulate but however noted that “she is limited by experience”.

The screening committee’s recommendation said, “Cleared but not a Presidential material. She was enthusiastic. Should however be advised or encouraged to vie for any other position e.g. Chairmanship of LGA, Member of state or National Assembly, etc.”

Similarly, the recommendation of the committee for Nuhu -Aken’Ovia, born in 1963 and widowed, said, “Cleared but not a Presidential material in the context of Nigeria. She may be advised to vie for lower positions at either national or sub-national levels. And if the party wins the presidency, she has demonstrable potential to hold any cabinet.”

She was however described as charismatic and having very high communication skills. The committee also said she was “articulate”, “confident”, and with a “pleasant personality”.

“She’s being involved in NGO dealing with gender issues, PLWD, etc,” the committee added.

“Evidence of substantial compliance with the guidelines of the party on presidential primary. Demonstrates evidence of ability to leverage on goodwill to raise funds to prosecute the project,” the committee also said about Nuhu-Aken’Ovia who hails from Niger State.

Meanwhile, the party had announced that it would hold its Special National Convention for the selection of its Presidential Candidate on June 8th at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Factional National Chairman of the Party, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam disclosed this while inaugurating its special National Convention Planning Committee being chaired by a former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni.

Oni who doubles as the party’s Ekiti flag bearer in the June 18 governorship election is joined by the national secretary of the party and former Minister of Defence, Dr. Olu Agunloye as Secretary and Alhaji Ibrahim Modibo as deputy chairman.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Gabam said that the party was set to conduct a transparent primary in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which prompted it to assemble people of impeccable characters for the national assignment.

He extolled the leadership qualities of Oni, which he said were the reason the people of Ekiti were clamouring for his return as the governor of the state, He said his presence in the governorship race was already driving fears down the spine of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

A former lawmaker representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, had emerged as the factional presidential candidate of the SDP for the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee, Chief Mike Odunrinde, who presided over the election at the party’s national convention in Abuja, said that out of the 311 accredited delegates, 308 voted for Ikeyina.