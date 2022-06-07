Supporters Almost Cause Stampede As They Mob Tinubu At APC Convention Venue

There was pandemonium at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention (Presidential Primary) as a Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu was stampeded by his supporters.



Tinubu was received by a large crowd of his supporters at about 7:20 pm as they surrounded him, leading to pandemonium. Security agents had a hard time controlling the crowd.

Tinubu was choked in the middle of the crowd as his supporters sang, “On your mandate we shall stand."



It took the timely intervention of the armed security agents who used tasers to disperse the crowd after being initially overwhelmed

