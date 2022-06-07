Supporters Almost Cause Stampede As They Mob Tinubu At APC Convention Venue

Tinubu was choked in the middle of the crowd as his supporters sang, “On your mandate we shall stand."

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

There was pandemonium at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Special Convention (Presidential Primary) as a Presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu was stampeded by his supporters.
 
Tinubu was received by a large crowd of his supporters at about 7:20 pm as they surrounded him, leading to pandemonium. Security agents had a hard time controlling the crowd.

Tinubu was choked in the middle of the crowd as his supporters sang, “On your mandate we shall stand."
 
It took the timely intervention of the armed security agents who used tasers to disperse the crowd after being initially overwhelmed
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad