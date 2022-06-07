Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two Farmers

He alleged that the deceased were all from Tse Ibor village, just as he alleged that the settlement was taken over by suspected herders.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

At least two people were killed by suspected herdsmen that attacked Kyungwa Tombo Ward, near the Ayilamo community in the Logo Local Government Area of Benue State on Monday.

According to Daily Post, the incident was confirmed by the Chairman of the local government area, Agber Terse, who identified the deceased as; Bem Uhembe and Mungwa Zuzu.

File Photo Google

He said the deceased were returning from their farm around 5pm on Monday when they were attacked by herders, adding that their corpse had been deposited at Ayilamo mortuary.

The Chairman blamed militant herders for the killing of the duo occasioned by the consistent invasion of Tombo ward, a farming settlement, which had been under sustained attacks by gunmen suspected to be herders since 2016.

As of the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, did not pick up her calls for comment.

Saharareporters, New York

