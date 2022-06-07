Things Are Not Falling Apart In APC — Adamu, APC National Chairman Says Amid Confusion Over Consensus Candidacy

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu has claimed things are not falling apart in the party but rather holding up amid the intrigues over the zoning of the party's presidential ticket and consensus candidacy.



Speaking at a special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 general election at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Adamu emphasised unity as a major factor to help the party succeed in the general elections.

He stated, “Since this national working committee that I'm privileged to lead, assumed office a little over two months ago, I have continually harped on the need for our unity, we can do nothing unless we're truly united in thoughts, words and deeds, unity is the only glue that can hold our party together.



“This should go without saying that we cannot go into the general elections next year and expect to remain in Aso Rock without putting our house in order.



“It does not take rocket science to unite the party, it takes sincerity of purpose, commitment and determination to sacrifice our individual interests and ambitions for the greater good of the party. I confess that I'm glad to see that the healing process has just begun. It has been faster than anyone could have predicted.



“Things are not falling apart, rather things are holding up. I am grateful to you all for standing by me and members of the NWC in seeing that we carry out the first order of business in our party and that is the total reconciliation of all the state branches of the APC."

