Things Are Not Falling Apart In APC — Adamu, APC National Chairman Says Amid Confusion Over Consensus Candidacy

Adamu emphasised unity as a major factor to help the party succeed in the general elections.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu has claimed things are not falling apart in the party but rather holding up amid the intrigues over the zoning of the party's presidential ticket and consensus candidacy.
 
Speaking at a special convention to elect a presidential candidate for the APC in the 2023 general election at the Eagle Square in Abuja, Adamu emphasised unity as a major factor to help the party succeed in the general elections.

He stated, “Since this national working committee that I'm privileged to lead, assumed office a little over two months ago, I have continually harped on the need for our unity, we can do nothing unless we're truly united in thoughts, words and deeds, unity is the only glue that can hold our party together.
 
“This should go without saying that we cannot go into the general elections next year and expect to remain in Aso Rock without putting our house in order.
 
“It does not take rocket science to unite the party, it takes sincerity of purpose, commitment and determination to sacrifice our individual interests and ambitions for the greater good of the party. I confess that I'm glad to see that the healing process has just begun. It has been faster than anyone could have predicted.
 
“Things are not falling apart, rather things are holding up. I am grateful to you all for standing by me and members of the NWC in seeing that we carry out the first order of business in our party and that is the total reconciliation of all the state branches of the APC."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad