Tinubu’s Hands Shake During Speech, Shortly After Ex-Lagos Governor Staggered, Nearly Fell At APC Convention

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and one of the party’s presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, staggered and nearly fell while stepping out to make his address at the Eagle Square, the venue of the party’s convention but was helped by a security guard.

During his speech at the convention, the hands of the former Lagos governor were also visibly shaking, a possible sign of ill health.

Despite repeated controversies surrounding his health and age, the 70-year-old former Governor of Lagos State has insisted that he is the only qualified aspirant to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

WATCH: Ailing Tinubu Loses Balance While Using Staircase At Venue Of APC Presidential Primary Election #APCPresidentialPrimaries #APCSpecialConvention pic.twitter.com/37KfqzJPt5 — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Tinubu in August 2021 spent over 60 days, touring hospitals abroad, where he was treated for an undisclosed ailment.Tinubu also underwent knee surgeries at the John Hopkins University Hospital in Maryland, US and later left the US for the United Kingdom on crutches, a few days after the surgery.Earlier in January 2021, Tinubu, popularly known as Jagaban was also reported sick and hospitalised in Paris, France. He had earlier complained of exhaustion and travelled out to rest before he was reported to have collapsed.Tinubu was flown to Paris for medical attention in the first week of January and on June 15, SaharaReporters reported how he was also battling some old age ailment.