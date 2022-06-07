Top University, UNIABUJA Dismisses Two Professors Over Sex-for-Grades With Students

SaharaReporters gathered that the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Abdul-Rasheed Na-Allah, confirmed this on Monday in New York while on his two–day visit to the US, to meet with the University of Abuja Alumni Association, USA chapter, to solicit support for the institution.

Jun 07, 2022

The management of the University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) has sacked two lecturers who were found guilty of having a sexual relationship with students.
According to him, the university will not tolerate any act of misconduct perpetrated by its staff against students.
He said, “I have dismissed two professors since I became the Vice-Chancellor. We cannot allow the lives of our students to be destroyed because most of the abusers destroy the lives of their victims.”
The Vice-Chancellor said, “It was sad to see some lecturers, who are supposed to be protecting the female students, becoming one of their problems. As I speak now, there are several investigations ongoing by a committee set up, addressing the problem,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria.
Sex in exchange for marks is a trending issue in higher institutions across the world.
The situation in Nigeria appears to be one of the worst, according to a February 2022 research by Emmanuel Akinsuroju Oluwatosin, Federal University Oye-Ekiti.
Recall also that in 2019, University of Abuja dismissed two of its professors over alleged inappropriate relationships with some female students of the school.
Also, two other lecturers, one of who was a Doctor of Philosophy holder were demoted by rank over the said alleged offence.
The two professors, according to a statement released by Dr Habib Yakoob, Head, Information and University Relations, of the school, were Prof. Adeniji Adedayo Abiodun of the Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Prof. Agaptus Buzo – Chibuzo Orji of the Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education.
The university gave the names of the two lecturers demoted as Dr. Robert Dajal, Department of Science and Environmental Education, Faculty of Education, demoted by a rank, from Associate Professor to Senior Lecturer, and Mr. Gana Emmanuel Sunday Defian, Department of Animal Science, Faculty of Agriculture, also demoted by two ranks, from Lecturer 1 to Assistant Lecturer, “for their complicity in various acts of misconduct inimical to the good image of the University.”

 
Saharareporters, new York

