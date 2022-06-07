Two-year-old Boy Shoots Dad Dead In US, Mum Charged To Court

The victim, Reggie Mabry, was playing a video game in their home last month when one of his three children grabbed the weapon and fired, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

A Florida woman, Marie Ayala has been charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his father after they left a loaded gun unattended.
The victim, Reggie Mabry, was playing a video game in their home last month when one of his three children grabbed the weapon and fired, according to an arrest report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.


When police officers, alerted by a 911 call, arrived at the victim’s home near Orlando on May 26, they found the child’s mother providing CPR to her husband, Reggie Mabry, AFP reports.
According to the report, law enforcement officials initially believed the 26-year-old, who died shortly afterwards in hospital, had shot himself.
However, the eldest of the couple’s three children told investigators that the trigger was pulled by his two-year-old brother, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference.
The gun was in a bag that Mabry had left on the ground and the child came across it and shot his father in the back.
The five family members, including a five-month-old girl, were in the same room at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, both parents were on parole at the time after multiple offences of child neglect and drug use, the sheriff said. They were convicted felons and were not allowed by law to own guns.
Ayala was charged with manslaughter, culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a felon, the authorities said. She could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter.
“Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their homes,” Mina said.
“Now these young children have effectively lost both of their parents. Their father is dead. Their mother is in jail, and a young child has to live their life knowing that he shot his father,” the sheriff added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
International Indian Authorities Ask Nigerian Woman To Pay N3million Before Permits To Leave Country With Four Children
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Under Fire As Group Demands Removal Over Failed Consensus Plot
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2,322 Ruling APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Candidate In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Primary: Seven Aggrieved Presidential Aspirants Reject Northern Governors’ Five-man List, Say Governors Only Chasing After Vice President's Slot
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections APC Presidential Primary: Voting Begins 6pm, Winner To Be Announced By 10pm
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu Under Fire As Group Demands Removal Over Failed Consensus Plot
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics 2,322 Ruling APC Delegates To Decide Presidential Candidate In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Ondo Church Killings: I Envisaged Terrorists’ Attacks In South-West But We Can Still Save The Situation – Sunday Igboho
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption APC Primary: Anti-graft Agencies EFCC, ICPC Probe Allegations Of Money Laundering, ‘Dollar Bribes’ For Delegates
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: APC Primary: Seven Aggrieved Presidential Aspirants Reject Northern Governors’ Five-man List, Say Governors Only Chasing After Vice President's Slot
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Appeal Court Quashes High Court’s Ruling Permitting Statutory Delegates In Party Conventions
0 Comments
59 Minutes Ago
International Indian Authorities Ask Nigerian Woman To Pay N3million Before Permits To Leave Country With Four Children
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
CRIME Court Sentences Lagos Teacher To Life Imprisonment For Impregnating 14-year-old Pupil
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News Nigeria Should Not Witness Such Bloodshed Again – Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Ondo State Church Killings
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Okorocha, Onu, Umahi, Other South-East APC Aspirants Write Buhari, Beg President To Pick One Of Them As Consensus Candidate
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Suspected Herdsmen Attack Benue Community, Kill Two Farmers
0 Comments
1 Minute Ago
Insecurity Owo Killings: We Expect Army, Police, Amotekun To Collaborate, Guard Other Parts Of Ondo State – Youth Representative, Fasipe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad