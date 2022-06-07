UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu

The trio made the move on Tuesday night during the 2022 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, saying it was after consultations.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 07, 2022

Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun and Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Ekiti, Ogun and Akwa Ibom states respectively have stepped down for Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary race. 

The trio made the move on Tuesday night during the 2022 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, saying it was after consultations.

“I would have run this race on the basis of my track record but haven’t taken cognizance of the history of the APC and the effort of the governors to bring peace in a fragile situation like this that we are looking at South.

“But I have seen a man older than me and who was the first visioner in governance and that man made us have good governance in Lagos state,” Akpabio said.
 
“Therefore, I doff my hat and urged you that as I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”

Fayemi appealed to the delegates loyal to him to honour him and vote for Tinubu.

Fayemi, Akpabio and Amosun however, pledged to work for the party ahead of the general elections.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections LIVE: APC Delegates Elect Flagbearer At Presidential Primary Election In Abuja
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Delegates Boo Presidential Aspirants, Osinbajo, Amaechi At APC Presidential Convention Venue
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Bakare Calls For One-minute Silence For Ondo Church Victims, Says ‘I Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Any Other Presidential Aspirant’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics If We’re Fair, A Southeasterner Should Replace Buhari — Former Abia Governor, Ogbonnaya Onu Tells Delegates At APC Convention
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Don’t Assess Us Based On The Money We Brought, Ask Politicians For Their Sources Of Income, Amaechi Tells Delegates
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics APC Presidential Primary: Ohanaeze Pleads With Buhari To Release IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu In The Spirit Of Unity
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Nigeria Can Send Astronauts To Moon In 2 Decades, Osinbajo Tells Delegates Despite Over 3-month Varsity Lecturers’ Strike
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion Engr. Musa Rabiu Kwakwanso: Beyond A Spoiler, By Deyemi Saka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Says Many Nigerians Have Short Memories, Insists His Government Cleaned Up PDP’s Mess, Responded To Kidnapping, Banditry, Others Promptly
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics APC Presidential Aspirant, Nicolas Felix Steps Down For Osinbajo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I Refused To Sign Anti-Grazing Law Because I Didn’t Want To Offend Herdsmen's Trade – Cross River Governor, Ayade
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Five-Storey Building On University Campus Collapses In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad