UPDATE: APC Presidential Primary: Fayemi, Amosun, Akpabio Step Down For Tinubu

Kayode Fayemi, Ibikunle Amosun and Godswill Akpabio, former governors of Ekiti, Ogun and Akwa Ibom states respectively have stepped down for Bola Tinubu in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary race.

The trio made the move on Tuesday night during the 2022 APC National Convention at the Eagle Square in Abuja, saying it was after consultations.

“I would have run this race on the basis of my track record but haven’t taken cognizance of the history of the APC and the effort of the governors to bring peace in a fragile situation like this that we are looking at South.

“But I have seen a man older than me and who was the first visioner in governance and that man made us have good governance in Lagos state,” Akpabio said.



“Therefore, I doff my hat and urged you that as I withdraw now, vote for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.”

Fayemi appealed to the delegates loyal to him to honour him and vote for Tinubu.

Fayemi, Akpabio and Amosun however, pledged to work for the party ahead of the general elections.