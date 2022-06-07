U.S. To Seize 2 Luxury Aircraft Of Former Chelsea Football Club Owner, Abramovich

The order from Judge Sarah Cave, based in Manhattan, is one of several sanctions from the US and other western countries aimed at billionaires from Russia since the invasion in February, The Guardian UK reports.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

A federal judge in New York on Monday authorised the US government to seize two private jets owned by Roman Abramovich, after they flew to Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, officials said.
The order from Judge Sarah Cave, based in Manhattan, is one of several sanctions from the US and other western countries aimed at billionaires from Russia since the invasion in February, The Guardian UK reports.


Requested by federal agents in New York’s southern US district, Cave’s mandate centres on a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and a Gulfstream G650ER that both belong to Abramovich, who is a close associate of the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich is the former owner of English Premier League club, Chelsea. 
US justice department prosecutors said in a statement both jets flew to Russia in March, violating export restrictions the US imposed on Putin’s regime over its attack on Ukraine.
It is unclear when American officials might be able to take away Abramovich’s jets as long as they avoid the US or one of the territories that the country controls. The Boeing, worth $350m, is in Dubai, the justice department said in federal court filings. The Gulfstream, worth $60m, is in Russia.
Abramovich owns the planes through shell companies rooted in Cyprus, Jersey and the British Virgin Islands, the US justice department said. Besides seizing the jets, the department said, government prosecutors are seeking penalties of up twice their value. 
The assistant director of the FBI, Michael Driscoll, said in a statement that Russian oligarchs like Abramovich “have helped foster an environment that enabled Russia to pursue its deadly war in Ukraine”.
“The seizure of their valuable possessions, including these two aircraft, is just one way the US government holds accountable those who break US laws and support Russia in its attempt to conquer a sovereign nation.”
Abramovich, 55, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The oligarch is perhaps best known for owning Chelsea football club from 2003 until earlier this year.
The west London club won a plethora of honours under his ownership, including five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the prestigious Uefa Champions League twice. Premier League officials disqualified Abramovich from owning Chelsea after the UK imposed sanctions on him after the Ukraine invasion.
Last month, the British government approved Chelsea’s sale to Todd Boehly, a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. Boehly reportedly paid more than $4bn in what is thought to be the most expensive sale of a sports team in history.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

International Two-year-old Boy Shoots Dad Dead In US, Mum Charged To Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Ghanaian Protest Organizers Receive Death Threats Ahead Of Massive Anti-Mahama Protest At UN
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Nigeria’s Anti-People Public Institutions And The ‘Ise-Ijoba’ Syndrome By Simbo Olorunfemi
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International Buhari: Boko Haram Has Killed 10,000 Displaced Millions, Calls For Assistance From Commonwealth
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
International Security Forces Still Searching For Hotel Attackers In Burkina Faso
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Opinion Buhari As Good News For Europe By Garba Shehu
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Ruling APC Governors, National Working Committee Recommend Five Presidential Aspirants For Primary, Advise Others To Step Down
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
News N71million Fraud: Court Jails 73-year-old Lagos Resident For 24 Years
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Elections APC Presidential Primary: Voting Begins 6pm, Winner To Be Announced By 10pm
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Owo Killings: We Expect Army, Police, Amotekun To Collaborate, Guard Other Parts Of Ondo State – Youth Representative, Fasipe
0 Comments
15 Minutes Ago
News Catholic Church To Conduct Mass Burial For Victims Of Terrorists' Attack In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer Demands Release Of His Workers One Year After Military Invasion Of House
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics SDP Presidential Screening Report Advises Female Aspirants, Okunnu-Lamidi, Nuhu-Aken’Ovia, To Withdraw From Race, Says They Are Not Presidential Materials
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Two-year-old Boy Shoots Dad Dead In US, Mum Charged To Court
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Top University, UNIABUJA Dismisses Two Professors Over Sex-for-Grades With Students
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I Warned Tinubu That He Was Playing ‘Dangerous Game’ With Buhari — Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Police Kill Kidnap Kingpin In Anambra, Arrest Native Doctor, Four Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Consensus: Ruling APC Governors Submit Names Of Five Southern Presidential Aspirants To Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad