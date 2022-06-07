We're Grieving But Have Not Forgotten That Power Must Come To South – Governor Akeredolu Tells Ruling APC Chairman, Adamu

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 07, 2022

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has described as an expensive joke, a claim that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, has endorsed the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate ahead of the primary.
According to Akeredolu, Adamu “took a flight of fancy and decided to make a pronouncement beyond his competence.”


The governor said the APC Chairman’s pronouncement ran contrary to the position of majority of Northern Governors in APC and their counterparts in the South.
Akeredolu, in a statement on Monday evening, said there was a unanimous agreement on where the next President should come from.
“The office of the President should be contested for by qualified persons from the Southern part of the country if the move to get a consensus candidate fails. There has been no shift from this settled issue,” he maintained.
He stated that Adamu or anyone with a contrary opinion “does so at a personal level,” saying “he is at best embarking on a frolic which reasonable people will consider dangerous.”
Akeredolu, who is still mourning over the killing of worshipers in a church in Owo, Ondo State on Sunday, concluded that power must shift to the south in 2023.
“We are grieving but have not forgotten that Power MUST shift to the south. On this we stand,” he stressed.

 
