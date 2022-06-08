African Action Congress Party To Hold Presidential Primary Thursday

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the African Action Congress (AAC) has fixed Thursday, June 9, 2022, for the party's presidential primary election.

SaharaReporters learnt the primary election will be conducted in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

In May the opposition party declared that its expression of interest and nomination forms for all elective positions in the party were free, noting that all hopefuls were only expected to make obligatory donations.

AAC was created by a 2019 presidential aspirant and Publisher at Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

The party was launched in Abuja, the country's capital on August 15, 2018.

In preparation for the 2023 general elections, Nigerians in large numbers welcomed presidential hopeful of the AAC, Sowore, as he paid a visit to his home state, Ondo in May.

It was the first time the human rights activist would be visiting the state since the Muhammadu Buhari government restricted him to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, over his call for #RevolutionNow protests in 2019.