Another APC Convention Delegate From Zamfara Slumps During Voting

The middle-aged man said to be suffering from epilepsy was however revived before he was taken out of the square in a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps ambulance, The Nation reports.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 08, 2022

Another delegate of the All Progressives Congress believed to be from Zamfara State collapsed on Wednesday morning at the Eagle Square at about 7.00am. 
The name of the man who collapsed shortly after delegates from Zamfara were called to cast their vote could however not be ascertained.
SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that a delegate at the presidential primary from Jigawa State, Isah Baba-Buji, slumped and died.
Baba-Buji reportedly died on Tuesday while taking his breakfast in Abuja.
The APC spokesperson in Jigawa, Bashir Kundu, had confirmed the incident to journalists.
He said the official was pronounced dead while taking his breakfast and preparing to move to the venue of the party convention.
Kundu said Baba-Buji’s body was being prepared to be conveyed back to Jigawa State for burial rites.
The deceased was the APC vice chairman for Jigawa South-west.

 
