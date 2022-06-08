BREAKING: Atiku In Closed-Door Meeting With PDP Governors To Discuss Running Mate, Others After Tinubu Clinched APC Presidential Ticket

The critical stakeholders meeting would likely come up with a running mate for Abubakar.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2022

Former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar is currently having a closed-door meeting with governors of the party in Abuja.
 
The meeting started shortly after the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was announced as the winner of the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 elections.

Sources close to the governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, told SaharaReporters that the critical stakeholders meeting would likely come up with a running mate for Abubakar.
 
"I guess a running mate would top the agenda. Especially now that Bola Tinubu is the candidate of the APC, there's the need to change tactics," the source said.
 
He further hinted that the constitution of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council was also in the offing.
 
Some of the governors at the meeting are Bayelsa Governor, Douye Diri; Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed; Rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike, and Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom.
 
Others are Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

