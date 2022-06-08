BREAKING: Tension At Eagle Square As Amaechi, Rivers State Delegates Allege Rigging of APC Presidential Primary

Some delegates from Rivers State have alleged rigging in the ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary at the Eagle Square Abuja.



The delegates who stormed the voting arena alleged that electoral officials were assisting the delegates who could not write, contrary to the announcement made earlier by the electoral committee that only one electoral official attached to each state would be allowed.





They also alleged change of delegates list by allowing non-delegates to vote. The aggrieved delegates stated that some delegates were not on the ground but their accreditation tags were given to other people.



The situation almost disrupted the exercise as security operatives and electoral officials were seen having a hectic time to contain the situation.



Also a former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who is a presidential aspirant, came out in anger from the 'state box' where he was seated to the voting area to raise the same alarm.



As at time of filling this story, the security operatives had been able to calm the frayed nerves of the aggrieved delegates.