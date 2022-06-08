Enugu Bans Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operations In Two Council Areas Over Killing Of Policemen



The Enugu State Government has banned the use of commercial motorcycles (popularly called Okada) and tricycles (Keke) in the Igbo-Eze South and Igbo-Eze North council areas of the state from 6 pm to 6 am daily.

This comes after a security meeting over the recent upsurge in the activities of gunmen in the affected areas.

File Photo

SaharaReporters gathered that the restriction was part of the agreement between the state government and the leaders of the Keke and Okada unions during the security meeting held on Tuesday night.

The tricycle and motorcycle riders’ associations in Igbo-Eze North and Igbo-Eze South LGAs have reportedly resolved to stop operating within the stipulated time.

In a statement signed by their leaders, the unions directed their members to desist from operating in the two council areas from 6 pm to 6 am, daily.

They also directed all Keke and Okada operators to withdraw their services in Aguibeje and Iyionu communities in Igbo-Eze North LGA with effect from June 7, 2022, till further notice.

The statement also requested security agencies in the state to enforce the resolutions to the letter.

SaharaReporters had reported how two policemen – an inspector and a sergeant were shot dead in the area recently.