Former Kano Governor, Kwankwaso Emerges NNPP Presidential Candidate

Former Kano State Governor, Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso has been declared the presidential candidate of the opposition party, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former Senator was unanimously elected by 774 party delegates of the party from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja through voice voting method at Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja during its Special National Convention on Wednesday.

Recall that the pioneer National Chairman of the NNPP, Boniface Aniegbonam, had said that Kwankwaso was the party’s only presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections at a press conference in Lagos last Friday.

Kwankwaso was the Governor of Kano State from 1999 to 2003 and 2011 to 2015.

After he lost his re-election in 2003, he was appointed the first Minister of Defence of the Fourth Republic with no prior military background from 2003 to 2007, under the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo. He was later elected to the Senate in 2015, serving one term under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), representing Kano Central Senatorial District.