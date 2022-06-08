How Bloc Votes From Northwest, Southwest Delegates Helped Tinubu Defeat Amaechi, Osibajo, Other APC Presidential Aspirants

SaharaReporters learnt that 558 delegates from the Northwest gave bloc votes to Tinubu, just like their 411 counterparts from the Southwest.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2022

The overwhelming votes from the Northwest and Southwest delegates gave the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu the numbers to defeat Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and others at the just concluded presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja.
 
Going by the regional and state allotment of APC delegates, it became clear that Northwest and Southwest geopolitical zones hold the decider, which they did by voting Tinubu.
 
Below Is The List Of Delegates On A Regional Basis:
North-West: 558
 
Kano - 132
 
Katsina - 102
 
Jigawa - 81
 
Kaduna - 69
 
Sokoto - 69
 
Kebbi - 63
 
Zamfara - 42.
 
South-West: 411
 
Oyo - 99
 
Osun - 90
 
Ogun - 60
 
Lagos - 60
 
Ondo - 54
 
Ekiti - 48
 
South-South: 372
 
Akwa Ibom - 93
 
Delta - 75
 
Rivers - 69
 
Edo - 57
 
Cross River - 54
 
Bayelsa - 24
 
North-Central: 360
 
Niger - 75
 
Benue - 66
 
Kogi - 63
 
Plateau - 51
 
Kwara - 48
 
Nasarawa - 39
 
Abuja - 18
 
North-East: 336
 
Borno - 81
 
Adamawa - 63
 
Bauchi - 60
 
Yobe - 51
 
Taraba - 48
 
Gombe - 33
 
South-East: 285
 
Imo - 81
 
Anambra - 63
 
Abia - 51
 
Enugu - 51
 
Ebonyi - 39

Saharareporters, New York

