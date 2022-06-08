How Bloc Votes From Northwest, Southwest Delegates Helped Tinubu Defeat Amaechi, Osibajo, Other APC Presidential Aspirants

The overwhelming votes from the Northwest and Southwest delegates gave the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu the numbers to defeat Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Rotimi Amaechi and others at the just concluded presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abuja.



SaharaReporters learnt that 558 delegates from the Northwest gave bloc votes to Tinubu, just like their 411 counterparts from the Southwest.

Going by the regional and state allotment of APC delegates, it became clear that Northwest and Southwest geopolitical zones hold the decider, which they did by voting Tinubu.



Below Is The List Of Delegates On A Regional Basis:

North-West: 558



Kano - 132



Katsina - 102



Jigawa - 81



Kaduna - 69



Sokoto - 69



Kebbi - 63



Zamfara - 42.



South-West: 411



Oyo - 99



Osun - 90



Ogun - 60



Lagos - 60



Ondo - 54



Ekiti - 48



South-South: 372



Akwa Ibom - 93



Delta - 75



Rivers - 69



Edo - 57



Cross River - 54



Bayelsa - 24



North-Central: 360



Niger - 75



Benue - 66



Kogi - 63



Plateau - 51



Kwara - 48



Nasarawa - 39



Abuja - 18



North-East: 336



Borno - 81



Adamawa - 63



Bauchi - 60



Yobe - 51



Taraba - 48



Gombe - 33



South-East: 285



Imo - 81



Anambra - 63



Abia - 51



Enugu - 51



Ebonyi - 39