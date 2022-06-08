National Secretary Of Opposition Party, PDP Raises Alarm Over Assassination Plot

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 08, 2022

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has alleged that there are plans to assassinate him and some of his aides.
He said the plot was hatched because the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) acted on the recommendations of a committee set up to probe the May 26 primaries in Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency.


Anyanwu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ikenna Onuoha, said some people pained by the cancellation and rescheduling of a fresh primary issued the threat to kill him in a voice note.
He alleged that since his emergence as PDP National Secretary, some desperate politicians in the state had used different plots, including blackmail and threats, to run him down.
“We have uncovered a discreet and underground plot by desperate politicians in Imo State to assassinate the National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, and his close aides.
“In the said voice notes, the group, acting in support and on behalf one of top politician and in cohorts with their killer squads, vowed to shut down the Imo State secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), destroy other notable public structures and hack anyone directly or indirectly linked to Senator Anyanwu’s political camp. The voice notes (though still intact) will be made available when necessary.
“While security operatives have been briefed of this orchestrated plot to assassinate the PDP National Secretary and his close aides, we, therefore, notify traditional rulers in Imo State, religious leaders and the public of this development,” the statement said.
However, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, CSP Michael Abatam, when contacted, said the police were yet to receive a statement or petition to that effect.
“I am not aware of it either as a statement or a petition. If it’s a petition, I know it will be routed through the normal process. But right now, I am not aware of any,” he said.

