Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Ignores Several Calls To Join President Buhari On Podium To Present APC Presidential Victory Flag To Tinubu

Despite several pleas by Dabiri-Erewa who moderated the event to join her husband in presenting the party’s flag to Tinubu, Aisha refused to do so.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 08, 2022

Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha on Wednesday ignored several calls by Abike Dabiri-Erewa to join President Muhammadu Buhari on the podium to present the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory flag to Bola Tinubu, winner of the party’s presidential primary election.

Dabiri-Erewa is the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the Secretary of the Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/Observers committee of the APC National Convention.

Buhari performed the brief ceremony of handing the party’s flag to Tinubu as its presidential candidate for the 2023 election at about 3.07 pm after Tinubu had presented his acceptance speech at the Eagle Square, Abuja, the venue of the APC’s special presidential convention.
 
The President was joined in the presentation ceremony by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.
 
“Our First Lady of Nigeria, please join them on stage, the First Lady, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, your excellency, please join us on stage,” the moderator said.
 
A few minutes later, Dabiri-Erewa said, “Our mother of the nation, Aisha Buhari, I hope you will join us here.”
 
Aisha also ignored Presidency officials who went to inform her that her attention was needed on the podium.
 

Saharareporters, New York

