ADC Presidential Primary Result Disappointing But God Will Lead Me – Moghalu

The presidential aspirant of the African Democratic Congress and former Deputy Governor of Central Bank Of Nigeria, Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the outcome of the just concluded ADC Presidential primary is disappointing.

Moghalu in a statement released on Thursday said he believed that God knows the plans for him and will lead him to a perfect end that he might not know as a mere mortal.

The statement reads, “The presidential primary of the African Democratic Congress for the 2023 general election concluded in the early hours of today, 09 June 2022, had a disappointing outcome. As a person of faith, I believe that God knows his plans for me, and will lead me to a perfect end that I as a mere mortal do not know now.

“I would like to thank all my well-wishers within and beyond the party, the delegates that voted for me, my teeming supporters, and Nigerians at large yearning for a new and different kind of leadership I represent. I would also like to congratulate some of the other aspirants who embraced a different kind of politics and leadership for our country.”

He further stated that the he would not immediately determine his future political pursuit as the outcome of the presidential primary required deep reflection.

“For me, the process and outcome of the presidential primary require deep reflection, and I will be doing so. As a result, I will make no immediate determination of my future political pursuit.

“However, my commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria remains unwavering. I remain available to serve our country,” Moghalu said.