Alleged N80bn Fraud: HEDA Asks Association Of National Accountants Of Nigeria To Investigate, Sanction Suspended Accountant-General, Idris Ahmed

A group, Human & Environmental Development Agenda has called on the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria to investigate and sanction suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, who is being probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

EFCC on May 16 arrested Idris in Kano state. The agency said it was investigating the suspended AGF for allegedly misappropriating N80 billion.

Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

It said it picked him up after he failed to respond to invitations by the commission to answer questions over the allegation.

HEDA in a letter signed by its chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju asked ANAN to rise immediately and protect its image before men like Ahmed drag it to the mud since he is a member of the association.

“Mr. Ahmed being a qualified Accountant and member of ANAN was appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts; however, he allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. Hence, contravening the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants for members of ANAN.

“By virtue of paragraph 100.5 of the Code, the fundamental principles which an accountant must always uphold include integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour. It is apparent Mr. Ahmed has breached all the above-stated fundamental principles and ethical standards of the association by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing of public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.

“It's on this note that we call on the ANAN to refer our complaint to the Association’s Investigation Panel for proper investigation and thereafter to the Association’s Disciplinary Tribunal for disciplinary action as provided for in Section 11 of the ANAN Act and maximum sanctions be imposed on Mr Idris Ahmed. This is aimed to deter other members of the noble profession and Association, and also from subjecting the profession to disrepute and further embarrassing the Association and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” the letter read in part.

Similarly, HEDA's Chairman, Suraju, charged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) not to go to sleep yet as some of its members are not immune to malfeasances.

Suraju made this call following ICAN’s swift response to HEDA in which it unequivocally affirmed that Ahmed has never been a member of ICAN.

He expressed the wish that ICAN will equally rise and respond with vim and vigour any time, any day, where any of its members go against the institute’s professional ethics, code and standard of Practice or where any of its members goes against any laid down public law, principle or policy which may not only affect the institute but the Public, just as it did by the prompt disassociation from the embattled Accountant (Ahmed).

“ICAN was quick to disassociate itself from Ahmed, but we urge them to do the same swiftly should any of its members be found wanting. Thus, they should not go to sleep yet, because it's not yet Uhuru. We use the opportunity to reiterate our resolve to work with them going forward as a civil society organization poised to enthrone good public and corporate governance across the board.

“The Non-partisan Human Rights and Development league under the chairmanship of Suraju reiterated its resolve to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with international best standards.

“We are set to work for this country, our mandate and exploits in the past remain our driving force. We shall not shudder nor recede in the face of any form of injustice, maladministration or mismanagement of public resources, no matter whose ox is gored. What we need in this course is support from professional institutions, the judiciary and the media to remake Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry,” he added.